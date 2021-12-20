South Africa

Eight ‘burnt beyond recognition’ in fiery N1 crash outside Beaufort West

20 December 2021 - 16:50
Two people in the minibus and six in the motor vehicle were declared dead on scene, say police.
Image: Supplied

Eight people died on Monday morning after two vehicles collided and burst into flames on the N1 outside Beaufort West.

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a red Volkswagen Polo collided head-on.

“Beaufort West police opened a case of culpable homicide following a fatal accident on the N1 outside Beaufort West between 9 and 10 this morning.”

“At least eight occupants, two in the minibus and six in the motor vehicle, sustained serious injuries. They were later declared dead by paramedics on scene. Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions to and from the Cape metropole.”

Spies said the cause of the accident is yet to be established.

Western Cape minister of transport and public works Daylin Mitchell said initial reports suggested a tyre burst on the VW Polo, causing it to veer into the taxi.

“Both vehicles caught fire and all passengers were burnt beyond recognition. My heartfelt condolences to all the families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

He said the Western Cape was experiencing a significant outflow of traffic on main routes since schools and industry closed last week.

TimesLIVE

