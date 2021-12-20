Girl, 3, mauled to death after pit bull 'escapes through broken gate'

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death after a pit bull "escaped through a broken gate" in Zwide, Gqeberha, at the weekend.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Simamkele Kovu was playing in the street near her house when the dog allegedly exited from a yard and attacked her on Sunday.

"She sustained several bite wounds on her neck and face, and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

“It is further alleged that the dog belonged to a teenager from the same street [who was] out of town at the time of the attack,” Naidu said.

The dog was stabbed multiple times by a resident who tried to save the child, she added.

An inquest had been opened.

