South Africa

KZN has most new Covid-19 infections, while hospital admissions rise to 87

20 December 2021 - 06:55 By TimesLIVE
Three deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ maridav

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 15,465 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA.

Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%) followed by Gauteng (23%), the NICD said on Sunday evening.

The Western Cape accounted for 18%, the Eastern Cape for 8%, the Free State 7%, Mpumalanga 6%, Limpopo and the North West 4% each and the Northern Cape 2%.

Three deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported.

There has been an increase of 87 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

