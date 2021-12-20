KZN has most new Covid-19 infections, while hospital admissions rise to 87
20 December 2021 - 06:55
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 15,465 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA.
Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%) followed by Gauteng (23%), the NICD said on Sunday evening.
The Western Cape accounted for 18%, the Eastern Cape for 8%, the Free State 7%, Mpumalanga 6%, Limpopo and the North West 4% each and the Northern Cape 2%.
Three deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported.
There has been an increase of 87 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
TimesLIVE