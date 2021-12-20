South Africa

KZN is SA's new Covid-19 hotspot as 8,500 cases and 105 deaths recorded in 24 hours

The NICD said on Monday there were 8,515 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 3,316,585.

20 December 2021 - 19:51 By TimesLIVE
South Africa recorded 8,515 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for almost 2,500 of SA's more than 8,500 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The institute said on Monday 8,515 new cases were reported, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 3,316,585.

Of the new cases, 2,496 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 1,890 in Gauteng and 1,625 in the Western Cape. The Eastern Cape recorded 651 new cases and the North West 601.

According to the NICD, 105 Covid-19-related deaths were reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 90,453.

There were328 new hospital admissions, bringing the number of people being treated in hospital to 8,435.

TimesLIVE

