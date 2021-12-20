South Africa

POLL | Should mandatory quarantining still be a thing?

20 December 2021 - 13:10
A general ward of quarantine beds at the Nasrec quarantine site near Soweto.
A general ward of quarantine beds at the Nasrec quarantine site near Soweto.
Image: Dino Lloyd

It remains to be seen whether the national health department will ditch the requirement to quarantine for 10 days when you have come into contact with a Covid-19 case, and the subsequent contact tracing.

This after the co-chairs of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, Prof Kholeka Mlisana and Prof Marian Jacobs, proposed their discontinuation in a report last week.

TimesLIVE reported that in a statement addressed to health minister Joe Phaahla and acting director-general for health Nicholas Crisp, Mlisana and Jacobs said: “Identifying contacts of Covid-19 cases, that is contact tracing, equally serves very little role.

“In addition, contact tracing is impractical once the Covid-19 caseload rises due to the large number of contacts that have to be identified for each case, and is extremely burdensome in its use of human and financial resources,” they said.

Jacobs and Mlisana also said testing for Covid-19 was not required unless the exposed individuals showed symptoms. 

Quarantine requirements in Kenya

The department of international relations and cooperation and the SA embassy in Kenya intervened after author Janine Jellars tweeted that she was forced into quarantine after she tested positive on landing in Kenya.

“I’ve tested positive at Nairobi airport and they’re trying to take my passport. I’m refusing. What are my options?

“It’s illegal. They’re trying to book me into a hotel I did not choose. They won’t let me self-isolate even though we have a home here. They are refusing to let me keep my passport despite the fact they’ve taken the pertinent details four times,” she tweeted. 

Another user said her passport was taken away after she tested positive on arrival in Nairobi, and was asked to choose between five quarantine hotels where she would stay for 10 days. 

She said individuals who tested positive stayed at the quarantine site at their own cost. 

MORE

SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its purpose, says MAC

The 10-day requirement to quarantine when you have come into contact with a Covid-19 case, and the subsequent contact tracing, could soon become a ...
News
1 day ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to work after Covid-19 quarantine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday.
Politics
4 hours ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA could soon drop quarantining Covid-19 contacts

Coronavirus live updates
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. St John's College headboy readies for dream enrolment at Harvard South Africa
  2. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  3. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  4. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  5. ‘I’ll go with you, my child’: How ‘hero’ top cop convinced Zuma to comply News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating