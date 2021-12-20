UPL may dispose of polluted water from July riots chemical spill into sea via water works

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) in KwaZulu-Natal is concerned about chemical company UPL SA's plan to release polluted water into the sea through a municipal facility.

Beaches north of Durban were forced to close after a toxic spill when the chemical giant's Cornubia warehouse was set alight during unrest in July.

The closure of the beaches, which have since reopened, affected tourism in the area.

The eThekwini municipality has urged beachgoers to refrain from entering the special exclusion zone 1km north and south of the uMhlanga River mouth.

The zone was established to ensure the public do not come into contact with potentially hazardous water in the estuary.

UPL told TimesLIVE on Monday that it, together with “the municipality and the other relevant authorities, are investigating the option of disposing of water from its pollution control dam into the sea through the municipality’s southern works sea outfall”.

Brett Tungay, who heads Fedhasa in the province, said: “Fedhasa is shocked and concerned about reports of the possible dumping of chemicals into the ocean.

“We call on companies such as UPL to be responsible citizens and do what is right no matter the cost.

“We also call on eThekwini municipality, the provincial and national governments to step in and assist in the disposal of the toxic chemicals.”

UPL SA spokesperson Japhet Ncube said improvements have been made “to the quality of that water which makes such disposal a potentially viable option”.

“Detailed independent analysis has taken place of the municipality’s disposal standards and whether the pollution control dam water conforms.

“The overriding consideration has been whether those requirements would be met and disposal would only take place if considered compliant and safe by the relevant experts and authorities and if the requisite approvals are in place.”

Ncube said the " investigations revolve around compliance and safety issues and will be the determining factors”.

“UPL is committed to disposing of contaminated surface water in accordance with licences and authorisations from the relevant government authorities.