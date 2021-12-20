South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bail ruling expected in Babita Deokaran murder case

20 December 2021 - 12:00 By TIMESLIVE

A bail ruling is expected on Monday in the case of six men accused of murdering Gauteng department of health whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

The six suspects are in custody, while the mastermind remains at large.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in the south of Johannesburg in August.

TimesLIVE

