South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Who should get a booster shot and when?

20 December 2021 - 07:00
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for South Africans older than 18.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for South Africans older than 18.
Image: BreadCrumbs

A booster shot, or a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, is a jab administered to maximise vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.

Boosters in SA were given the green light earlier this month when the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Pfizer booster shot for everyone older than 18. 

Sahpra received an application from Pfizer to amend the dosing schedule for its vaccine and had subsequently agreed to allow a third dose for individuals aged 18 years and older. 

“The data provided only dealt with the situation of homologous boosting, where the third dose is of the same vaccine as the initial course (in this case, two doses).

“Sahpra is aware of the keen interest in the efficacy and safety of heterologous boosting regimens (so-called ‘mix-and-match’ approaches) and invites the submission of supportive data in this regard,” it said. 

Who should get a booster shot and when?

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) only healthcare workers who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster, if they chose to enrol in the Sisonke trial.

Persons aged 12 to 17 should receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to complete the vaccination series.

“Persons who have received a complete vaccine series (two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and a single dose of the J&J vaccine) will be eligible for a booster vaccine six months after receiving their last vaccine dose,” said the institute. 

A third dose of the vaccine for individuals aged 12 years and older who are severely immunocompromised, must be administered at least 28 days after the second dose.

Boosters will officially be phased in, starting with 60-year-old citizens and older. Those who wish to get a booster shot will need to download the form and it needs to be filled in by their doctors. 

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is so concerning about the Omicron variant of Covid-19?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Omicron poses a “very high” risk.
News
1 week ago

Are two jabs of the Pfizer vaccine enough to protect against the Omicron variant?

Two doses appear to still be able to protect vaccinated people from severe illness and death, but a third dose improves protection.
News
1 week ago

Can I catch Covid-19 from drinking water?

The WHO says "the risk coronaviruses pose to drinking water is considered to be low and the virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies".
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. St John's College headboy readies for dream enrolment at Harvard South Africa
  2. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  3. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  4. ‘I’ll go with you, my child’: How ‘hero’ top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating