Contralesa slams 'totally unacceptable' deaths of 27 initiates in Eastern Cape

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) has expressed shock at the death of 27 initiates in the Eastern Cape.

“This is a monumental disaster for the institution of traditional leadership and the country at large,” said Contralesa spokesperson Zolani Mkiva.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased initiates. The continuing and unending fatalities in traditional initiation schools are unbecoming, unwarranted and totally unacceptable.

“Not a single young man should lose his life for undergoing the rites of passage from boyhood to manhood. All the criminal elements involved in the running of bogus initiation schools should be charged and convicted for human trafficking and murder.”

Bogus traditional surgeons and nurses are the main culprits creating havoc and deaths of boys, he said.