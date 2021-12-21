South Africa

Contralesa slams 'totally unacceptable' deaths of 27 initiates in Eastern Cape

21 December 2021 - 12:50
The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa has called for the formalisation and institutionalisation of traditional initiation schools. File photo.
The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa has called for the formalisation and institutionalisation of traditional initiation schools. File photo.
Image: Leon Sadiki

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) has expressed shock at the death of 27 initiates in the Eastern Cape.

“This is a monumental disaster for the institution of traditional leadership and the country at large,” said Contralesa spokesperson Zolani Mkiva.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased initiates. The continuing and unending fatalities in traditional initiation schools are unbecoming, unwarranted and totally unacceptable.

“Not a single young man should lose his life for undergoing the rites of passage from boyhood to manhood. All the criminal elements involved in the running of bogus initiation schools should be charged and convicted for human trafficking and murder.”

Bogus traditional surgeons and nurses are the main culprits creating havoc and deaths of boys, he said.

We feel ashamed by the loss of 27 initiates and will do everything in our power to turn this around with policy proposals.
Zolani Mkiva, Contralesa spokesperson

“We call upon law-enforcement agencies to act swiftly, without fear or favour, and arrest all those involved in this horrendous killing of our innocent children.

“We make a clarion call for the formalisation and institutionalisation of traditional initiation schools in the country. This approach will help to better manage the initiation season and prevent further deaths,” he said.

Mkiva said the government should give traditional initiation schools the same recognition and attention it gives to formal education and health facilities. In this way it would have clear oversight and management of the schools.

 “We put this formal policy proposal to government as a matter of urgency. This is a very important ritual for the nation. This is a national ritual that produces young regiments, patriots and future leaders for our nation.

“We need to elevate this ritual to its rightful level. Every time an initiation season is about to commence, the leadership of the country should declare the start of the initiation rites. In this way we would have made this custom central to our own African renaissance.   

“We feel ashamed by the loss of 27 initiates and will do everything in our power to turn this around with policy proposals.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

14 boys rescued from illegal initiation school in Eastern Cape

Fourteen initiates have been rescued from an illegal initiation school and four traditional nurses and two parents were arrested for flouting ...
News
5 months ago

New law to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

The government will now screen initiation school operators for criminal records and discourage the use of alcohol on the mountain, while imposing ...
News
6 months ago

Parliament concerned about deaths of initiates in Eastern Cape

A parliamentary committee says initiation schools in the Eastern Cape require serious intervention.
Politics
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  2. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  3. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  4. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  5. ‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA South Africa

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating