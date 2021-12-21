Covid-19 in SA: 15,424 new cases, 35 deaths and 633 hospital admissions in 24 hours

More than 9,000 people are currently hospitalised for Covid-19 related treatment as the fourth wave continues to spread across SA.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday night, there were 633 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are currently 9,023 people being treated in facilities across SA.

This is the highest number of daily hospital admissions recorded in the past week, and significantly higher than the 328 admissions on Monday. The week’s previous highest admissions were 620 on Wednesday and 599 on Tuesday last week.

The NICD also reported on Tuesday that there were 15,424 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,332,008 since the start of the outbreak of the virus in March last year.

There were also 35 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, according to health department data, bringing total fatalities to 90,488 to date.

Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (4,009), followed by the Western Cape (3,324) and Gauteng (3,316).

TimesLIVE