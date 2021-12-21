COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Omicron drives surge in Covid-19 across US
December 21 2021 – 08:24
Covid-19 isolation should be cut to seven days: advisory committee
The isolation period for Covid-19 patients with symptoms should be reduced from 10 days to seven, the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) has recommended.
However, everyone with symptoms should be required to wear a mask at all times — even at home — from day eight to day 10, the committee says.
Its recommendation to health minister Joe Phaahla is dated December 16, the same date it suggested quarantining be discontinued with immediate effect for contacts of cases of Covid-19.
December 21 2021 – 07:15
Now-dominant Omicron variant drives surge in Covid-19 cases across US
Covid-19 cases surged in New York City and across the US over the weekend, dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country's testing infrastructure ahead of holiday travel and gatherings.
The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus has become dominant in the US at lightning speed, and claimed the life on Monday of an unvaccinated man in Texas, officials said.
The spike in Covid-19 cases is alarming public health officials, who fear an explosion of infections after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
December 21 2021 – 07:06
How does the fourth wave compare to previous waves so far?
Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday the number of Covid-19 infections being experienced during the fourth wave is higher than that at the peaks of the previous waves.
He said this was measured by the weekly average number of infections which currently stands at 37 per 100,000 of population.
In the first wave, this number was 21 per 100,000 of the population. In the second and third waves, the peak was at 32 and 33 per 100,000 of the population.
December 21 2021 – 06:53
Singapore finds first Omicron cluster, expects more cases
Singapore reported its first suspected local Omicron cluster, a group of three Covid-19 infections traced to a gym, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The potential spread of the highly contagious variant within the community is likely to prompt further concerns about new reversals in the city-state’s reopening as its worst virus surge yet subsides.
The rapid spread of Omicron in other European countries and the US have already prompted new curbs there to slow its surge. Omicron quickly became the dominant variant in the US, rising to 73% of all sequenced Covid-19 cases in the country from about 3% last week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.
December 21 2021 – 06:45
Hong Kong adds UK to high-risk list as curbs impede travel
Hong Kong residents returning from the UK must stay at a government-run quarantine centre, though the city slashed the number of days arrivals must spend there.
The UK will be added to a category that calls for the strictest measures in which travellers are sent to Penny’s Bay Quarantine Centre, according to a government statement on Monday. The change takes effect on Tuesday.
People coming from nations on the list will now spend four days at the facility — down from the previous seven — if they have a reservation at a designated hotel for the rest of their 21-day quarantine. — Bloomberg
