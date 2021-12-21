COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Omicron drives surge in Covid-19 across US

December 21 2021 – 08:24

Covid-19 isolation should be cut to seven days: advisory committee

The isolation period for Covid-19 patients with symptoms should be reduced from 10 days to seven, the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) has recommended.

However, everyone with symptoms should be required to wear a mask at all times — even at home — from day eight to day 10, the committee says.

Its recommendation to health minister Joe Phaahla is dated December 16, the same date it suggested quarantining be discontinued with immediate effect for contacts of cases of Covid-19.