Famous Lord Charles Hotel plans to reopen next year
The NH Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West in the Western Cape, which shut its doors in August 2020, is set to reopen early next year.
The closure came after 32 years of being a tourism beacon.
It plans to reopen in February after a facelift of its interior design and landscaping.
One of the key managerial appointments has been the addition of seasoned hotelier Julia Ward joining The Lord Charles as the general manager.
“With more than three decades of experience in the hospitality industry both in SA and abroad, Julia is ready to help write the next chapter in the grand history of the hotel,” said the hotel.
Ward's experience spans the Fancourt resort in SA, the Regent Hotel Group in Bali and Montenegro and at Luxury Villas & Homes in Thailand.
TimesLIVE
