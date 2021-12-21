How does the fourth wave compare to previous waves so far?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday the number of Covid-19 infections being experienced during the fourth wave is higher than that at the peaks of the previous waves.

He said this was measured by the weekly average number of infections which currently stands at 37 per 100,000 of population.

In the first wave, this number was 21 per 100,000 of the population. In the second and third waves, the peak was at 32 and 33 per 100,000 of the population.

Phaahla said all nine provinces were essentially in the fourth wave, though the Northern Cape was about to enter fully.

Gauteng still accounts for the majority of the infections dominated by the Omicron variant.