LISTEN | SAHRC WRAP: Blame game, crisis of leadership
TimesLIVE senior reporter Nivashni Nair details the blame game that played out at the Human Rights Commission hearing into the July unrest
One of this year’s most tragic moments was the July looting and destruction of businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) started its national investigative hearing into the unrest in November.
Nivashni Nair, senior reporter at TimesLIVE, gives us a rundown of the finger-pointing among the security cluster during the hearing.
Listen:
The commission conducted a hearing into the July unrest which saw widespread looting in Johannesburg, Durban, Pietermaritzburg and other parts of KZN.
Police minister Bheki Cele and former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula were among those who testified before the commission.
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole also testified along with provincial commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who painted a different picture of the police's response to the unrest.
The hearing is set to continue in February 2022.
TimesLIVE
