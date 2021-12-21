South Africa

LISTEN | SAHRC WRAP: Blame game, crisis of leadership

TimesLIVE senior reporter Nivashni Nair details the blame game that played out at the Human Rights Commission hearing into the July unrest

Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
21 December 2021 - 09:37
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole and police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole and police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier

One of this year’s most tragic moments was the July looting and destruction of businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) started its national investigative hearing into the unrest in November.

Nivashni Nair, senior reporter at TimesLIVE, gives us a rundown of the finger-pointing among the security cluster during the hearing.

Listen:

The commission conducted a hearing into the July unrest which saw widespread looting in Johannesburg, Durban, Pietermaritzburg and other parts of KZN. 

Police minister Bheki Cele and former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula were among those who testified before the commission. 

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole also testified along with provincial commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who painted a different picture of the police's response to the unrest. 

The hearing is set to continue in February 2022. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ayanda Dlodlo apologises to ANC for spat with Bheki Cele on July unrest

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has apologised to the ANC for her public spat with police minister Bheki Cele concerning the July unrest.
Politics
17 hours ago

Bheki Cele says he invited Khehla Sitole to KZN before July riots, but ‘for some reason’ he didn’t go

Police minister Bheki Cele said he invited police commissioner Khehla Sitole to join him in KwaZulu-Natal before former president Jacob Zuma handed ...
News
2 weeks ago

Bheki Cele lays blame for inaction during July riots and looting on police commissioner’s doorstep

Police minister Bheki Cele could not have provided “executive direction” during the July unrest and looting because he did not receive any ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  2. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  3. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  4. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  5. ‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA South Africa

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating