LISTEN | SAHRC WRAP: Blame game, crisis of leadership

One of this year’s most tragic moments was the July looting and destruction of businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) started its national investigative hearing into the unrest in November.

Nivashni Nair, senior reporter at TimesLIVE, gives us a rundown of the finger-pointing among the security cluster during the hearing.

Listen: