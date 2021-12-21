More than 2,000 cars an hour expected on N3 as holidaymakers rush to coast
More than 2,000 vehicles an hour are expected on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal during peak periods from Wednesday.
This is according to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), which has warned motorists to expect congestion and delays.
"It is recommended that motorists plan their routes prior to departing on their holiday trips and stay informed of road and traffic conditions," said N3TC’s operations manager Thania Dhoogra.
"Careful planning helps to avoid a last-minute rush, taking unnecessary risks and late-night driving.
"As a further safety measure, N3TC recommends road users rather travel during the day than at night.
"Although there are marginally fewer crashes at night, theses tend to be far more severe.
"Our route services team is always ready to assist in any emergency on the N3 toll route or to provide you with the latest, verified route and traffic information."
Stay informed of prevailing road and traffic conditions by following @N3Route on Twitter or call the #N3Helpline, day or night, on 0800-63-43-57.
TimesLIVE
