More than 2,000 cars an hour expected on N3 as holidaymakers rush to coast

More than 2,000 vehicles an hour are expected on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal during peak periods from Wednesday.

This is according to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), which has warned motorists to expect congestion and delays.

"It is recommended that motorists plan their routes prior to departing on their holiday trips and stay informed of road and traffic conditions," said N3TC’s operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

"Careful planning helps to avoid a last-minute rush, taking unnecessary risks and late-night driving.