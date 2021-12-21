SA soldier deployed in Mozambique killed in ambush

The SA military has lost a member deployed in Mozambique after he was shot during an ambush.

Soldiers deployed in Cabo Delgado province as part of the SADC mission in Mozambique, dubbed Operation Vikela, came under attack from insurgents during an ambush in the area east of Chai village on Monday, the army said.

Brig-Gen Andries Mahapa, director of defence corporate communications, said the soldiers managed to fight through the ambush, but while at the rendezvous awaiting a helicopter, they were again attacked by the insurgents.

“During this incident, a member was shot and declared dead on the scene,” said Mahapa.

“His body was flown back to the Chai tactical base.”

Mahapa said investigations are being conducted to determine the extent of injuries and loss of equipment during the attack.

Defence and military veterans minster Thandi Modise, minister Thabang Makwetla, secretary for defence Sonto Kudjoe and chief of the SA National Defence Force Gen Rudzani Maphwanya have extended condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased.

