SAHRC to take five education departments to court over pit toilets

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will take five provinces to court for failing to eradicate pit latrines at schools.

The provinces are Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, commission deputy chairperson Fatima Chohan said on Tuesday.

The SAHRC wants the Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure, gazetted by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga on November 26 2013, enforced.

“This requires the eradication of pit latrines. This is government's own target set way back in 2013. In 2014, through its report titled 'the right to access sufficient water and decent sanitation', the commission cautioned that a lack of access to sufficient water and decent sanitation violates several basic human rights, including the right to dignity, education and a safe and healthy environment,” said Chohan.