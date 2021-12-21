Taxi driver found dead on the side of the road in North West

A taxi driver was shot dead and his bloodied body left on the side of the road on Sunday evening in the North West.

Potchefstroom police are now searching for whoever killed the 48-year-old taxi driver, who was driving from Klerksdorp back to Johannesburg.

“According to information available at this stage, the victim's taxi was spotted along the road with hazard lights on by a fellow taxi driver who was also driving back to Johannesburg, and went to check,” said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.

“Upon checking, he found the driver lying in a pool of blood. He also realised that the vehicle's windows were shattered. The incident was ultimately reported to the police and the victim was certified dead on the scene.