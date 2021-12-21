South Africa

Taxi driver found dead on the side of the road in North West

21 December 2021 - 07:29
A taxi driver was found dead on Sunday in the North West. File photo.
A taxi driver was found dead on Sunday in the North West. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Lulama Zenzile

A taxi driver was shot dead and his bloodied body left on the side of the road on Sunday evening in the North West.

Potchefstroom police are now searching for whoever killed the 48-year-old taxi driver, who was driving from Klerksdorp back to Johannesburg.

“According to information available at this stage, the victim's taxi was spotted along the road with hazard lights on by a fellow taxi driver who was also driving back to Johannesburg, and went to check,” said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.

“Upon checking, he found the driver lying in a pool of blood. He also realised that the vehicle's windows were shattered.  The incident was ultimately reported to the police and the victim was certified dead on the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the upper body. The motive for the killing is still unknown and investigation into the matter continues.”

The police have requested anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer Sgt Sello Molatha on 082-856-1125 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS app.  

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident and urged the public to come forward and assist the police in arresting the perpetrator.

TimesLIVE

