South Africa

Transnet fuel theft: Hawks make inroads with arrests

21 December 2021 - 08:34 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks have arrested two men linked to Transnet fuel theft worth about R500,000 in the Alrode South area. Stock photo.
The Hawks have arrested two men linked to Transnet fuel theft worth about R500,000 in the Alrode South area. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Tomasz Wyszolmirski

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team has arrested two men linked to Transnet fuel theft worth about R500,000 in the Alrode South area in Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Fidelity Security Services responded to suspicious activities at one of the Transnet fuel plants in the suburb, near Alberton, on Saturday.

Two men were allegedly found in possession of refilling plastic containers, a hosepipe and a spade. They alerted the investigation team. The suspects were subsequently charged with tampering with essential infrastructure and theft of fuel.

After a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday, they were remanded pending investigation. The case was postponed to December 28.

This comes after Brackendowns police on Friday seized a white Isuzu truck containing fuel suspected to have been stolen from the same Transnet fuel plant.

“It is alleged that the truck driver fled and abandoned the truck. He is sought by the police for questioning,” said Mulamu.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

No easy ride for passengers as Eastern Cape trains hit the buffers

Bad weather, 'sabotage' and cable theft have been blamed for Shosholoza Meyl trains failing to reach their destinations
News
17 hours ago

Gangsters’ paradise: SA besieged by organised crime, says report

Global research reveals how sophisticated criminal gangs tightened their grip on Africa during Covid-19
News
3 weeks ago

Two Eskom employees accused of theft of R100m worth of fuel oil per month released on R5,000 bail

Two Eskom employees at the Tutuka power station appeared in the Standerton magistrate’s court on Friday for the theft of about R100m worth of fuel ...
News
1 month ago

Transnet fuel theft turns deadly as three people die in fire

More than 3-million litres of fuel have been stolen in the current financial year and now the theft is stealing lives
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  2. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  3. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  4. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  5. ‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA South Africa

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating