UCT student's foot-powered washing machine wins international design challenge

Goodall’s Pedal n Spin washing machine uses 25 litres of cold water and does 5kg of washing at a time.

The user can easily remove the cage set-up on the side of the watertight drum, remove that, fill it with water, soap and laundry.

“It can take hot water,” he said, “but its potential users, who either have no access to electricity or can’t afford it, will likely struggle to heat large quantities of water using fire.”

Green solution

The concept has given new meaning to people power. Given the growing problems attached to electricity costs, supply and services, particularly in under-resourced areas, a self-activated device, whether hand- or foot-cranked, offers options to poorer communities and remote or displaced groups around the world.

But Goodall sees a wider adoption.

“It’s not limited to low-income or displaced people,” he said. “In an age of climate change, people are looking to reduce their carbon footprint and reliance on fossil fuels.”

And with the likelihood of continuing electricity outages in SA, more affluent households are also being targeted, as well as those who choose to live off the grid.

Hands-on

Goodall’s antennae for opportunity is driven by a “passion for technology”, but always with the needs of society in mind and for green solutions that use renewable energy and biodegradable and recyclable materials to boost sustainability. He found his academic home in engineering at UCT.

“From a young age I was excited and inspired by cutting-edge technology and inventions that were environmentally friendly, but practical and able to improve people’s lives. Growing up I always loved building hands-on and sustainable little projects to help my friends and family with their daily lives.”

At UCT, Goodall’s first educational solar car was designed for pre-university learner education and his Tap and Door Opener Multi-tool was invented and built using 3D printing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in communal areas, especially townships where many people use the same tap head to draw water.

“I chose to study engineering to solve social problems through innovative ideas. These are driven by the pressing need for new technologies to boost the renewable energy sector and the sustainability of the planet, while improving the lives of people from all spheres of society.”

Taking engineering to schools

For his master’s thesis, Goodall is designing and building an educational self-driving solar car. This is a refinement of the technical complexity and educational impact of the version he built in his honours year.

It’s not only a solar car; it will be used as an educational tool in the city’s high schools. Goodall is hoping to kindle an interest in electrical engineering design among pupils.

The solar car will have advanced, self-driving abilities through artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision, as well as solar panels that charge its batteries with maximum solar energy by being able to track the optimal position of the sun.

“Several learners are now learning new electrical engineering skills and helping to build the solar car through an education programme I run at UCT.”

Goodall plans to do much more once he graduates in 2022.

First up will be an educational outreach programme with the new and improved solar car to motivate and inspire high school pupils to consider doing electrical engineering at university. Goodall will also seek out engineering internships that focus on renewable energies, automation, education and self-driving cars using AI and computer vision.

As for the future, he will use his winnings to take his design a step up, further prototyping for field testing in communities that handwash their laundry. To this end, two improved washing machine units will be donated to a small community in Philippi, one that was involved in the first prototyping.

This will enable him to compare handwashing efficacy against the results of the Pedal n Spin machine.

Once final testing and optimisation of the design and manufacturing processes have been completed, Goodall will hand over the final design to the Washing Machine Project and RS Components for mass production and distribution to communities in need around the globe.

This article was first published on the UCT website.