WATCH LIVE | Disciplinary hearing of SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni continues
21 December 2021 - 10:02
The disciplinary hearing into the conduct of SABC news and current affairs head Phathiswa Magopeni continues on Tuesday, when she is expected to testify.
Magopeni has been charged with misconduct, negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute.
The charges relate to a Special Assignment episode that was aired despite a court interdict.
TimesLIVE
