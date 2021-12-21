South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Disciplinary hearing of SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni continues

21 December 2021 - 10:02 By TImesLIVE

The disciplinary hearing into the conduct of SABC news and current affairs head Phathiswa Magopeni continues on Tuesday, when she is expected to testify.

Magopeni has been charged with misconduct, negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute.

The charges relate to a Special Assignment episode that was aired despite a court interdict.

