WATCH | 'Minister of alcohol' Bheki Cele destroys booze in Western Cape
Law enforcement will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to illegal alcohol traders in SA, police minister Bheki Cele said on Monday.
He was speaking at a festive season ministerial inspection tour of the Western Cape, where alcohol from illegal establishments was destroyed.
Wine, spirits and beer were flushed away by the minister in the presence of provincial SAPS and community safety MEC Albert Fritz.
Cele said the alcohol had been kept in a liquor port after it was confiscated.
He said 20,000 litres were destroyed and police were awaiting court processes to destroy a further 50,000l.
“The liquor that was destroyed was traded illegally. This has nothing to do with the legal shebeens, taverns and outlets. We shall not allow people to trade illegally when it comes to alcohol,” he said.
[MUST WATCH] Police Minister General Bheki Cele is at this hour destroying alchohol that has been confiscated by @SAPoliceService from illegal establishments and police search and seizure ops conducted across the Cape Town metropole from 15th of October 2021 to 16th of December. pic.twitter.com/fyUdMR6agg— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 20, 2021
Cele said alcohol was a huge contributor to violent crimes such as murder, rape and assault, and called on owners of shebeens and other establishments to ensure the safety of their consumers and communities.
The minister said though police were cracking down on illegal establishments, legal traders were not exempt from accountability if they broke the law.
“There is no under-18 that is supposed to be in the shebeen. If you do that and you don't close when you are supposed to close, and people fight and murder one another around your premises, remember, they are responsible as a host [to ensure] that people are safe.”
On social media, he received mixed responses:
Bheki Cele has an unhealthy obsession with alcohol. Who told him he is the Minister of Alcohol? Criminals are running rampant and here he is with his fedora hat, ubizy nge beverage pic.twitter.com/7FwnFKpEvt— King Ash (@KingAshX69) December 21, 2021
I thought Fikile Mbalula was the most useless minister but Bheki Cele makes me doubt my choice. Then there is Pravovo 😭😭. ANC is just the face of incompetence— Nhlanhla Shaka Kunene (@khandashisa5) December 20, 2021
Bheki Cele is one of the useless ministers in cabinet. We are faced with rape, murder, GBV and many other serious social ills. All he does is chase after alcohol. What is this person paid for? What has he achieved? @SAPoliceService Same as this kaka @MbalulaFikile— Ngwane ka Lobamba (@LobambaKa) December 21, 2021
Bheki Cele must decide whether he's minister of alcohol or police.— 25 December🎈🎉 (@sthebeworldwide) December 21, 2021
