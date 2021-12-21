‘We never thought a child could do this’: Family left reeling after 20-year-old admits ordering 2016 ‘hit’

Though the confession made to police by 20-year-old Onthatile Sebati that she ordered a hit on her family in 2016 brings some sense of closure, it has also raised more questions for the bereaved.

Police said Onthatile recently confessed that she was behind the brutal murder of her family, that shocked the community of Mmakau, near Brits in the North West, five years ago.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said Onthatile, together with her co-accused, were arrested after Onthatile, who turns 21 next week, went to the Mmakau police station and allegedly admitted to the killings.

Her father, police officer Constable Solomon Lucky Sebati, 41, her mother Mmatshepo, 40, 3-year-old brother Quinton and her eight-month pregnant sister Tshegofatso, 22, were murdered by what was reported to be a gang at the time. The shooters fled the scene with Solomon’s Chrysler Voyager, which was later found abandoned.

At the time, police said Onthatile was outside when the armed gang entered the home. When she went inside she was also shot, but only suffered a flesh wound. She had told police that she played dead, which is how she survived.

As a result, her surviving family members saw her as a victim — the only survivor of a gang killing.

Onthatile’s cousin, Molefe Tholo, told TimesLIVE the family was still shocked at the latest developments and they were trying to digest the news.

“We honestly saw her as the only survivor of this brutal killing of our loved ones and never thought she was behind their killing. It’s just hard to digest this. We never thought that a child could do this to her parents and siblings. This is one thing we truly never expected,” he said.