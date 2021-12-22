2021 WRAP | Three heart-warming animal rescue stories this year

While 2021 was filled with doom, gloom, viruses and load-shedding, there is still good news in the world.

Animals are often the most vulnerable, but good Samaritans across the country reached out and helped our furry friends in need.

Here are three heartwarming good deeds:

DONATIONS POUR IN FOR OIL-SOAKED DOG

Donations poured in for little Oliver, a Dachshund cross left at an SPCA shelter in Boksburg in May in a bucket filled with car oil.

“A man casually walked into the Boksburg SPCA and told us he no longer wants his dog. He put down an old bucket and curled up inside was the most pitiful sight we’ve seen in a long time ... There, soaked in car oil, lay a brown, skeletal figure of what looked like a dog,” said the SPCA.

He was rushed to a local vet for assessment

“The little cross Dachshund lifted his head and looked up around him. His owner walked out after being told off by SPCA staff. When we pulled him out of the bucket and saw he could still walk we knew there may be hope.”