2021 WRAP | Three heart-warming animal rescue stories this year

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 December 2021 - 14:00
Donations poured in to help Oliver's recovery.
Image: Boksburg SPCA/Facebook

While 2021 was filled with doom, gloom, viruses and load-shedding, there is still good news in the world.

Animals are often the most vulnerable, but good Samaritans across the country reached out and helped our furry friends in need.

Here are three heartwarming good deeds:

DONATIONS POUR IN FOR OIL-SOAKED DOG

Donations poured in for little Oliver, a Dachshund cross left at an SPCA shelter in Boksburg in May in a bucket filled with car oil.

A man casually walked into the Boksburg SPCA and told us he no longer wants his dog. He put down an old bucket and curled up inside was the most pitiful sight we’ve seen in a long time ... There, soaked in car oil, lay a brown, skeletal figure of what looked like a dog,” said the SPCA.

He was rushed to a local vet for assessment

“The little cross Dachshund lifted his head and looked up around him. His owner walked out after being told off by SPCA staff. When we pulled him out of the bucket and saw he could still walk we knew there may be hope.”

Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil

The dog was dropped off by his owner, who no longer wanted him. The SPCA took him in and gave him the name Oliver.
News
7 months ago

MISSING PUPPY FOUND 

The heartfelt story of the two young girls from Philippi in Cape Town who offered to exchange their packet of NikNaks to save their sick puppy took a turn for the worse when the puppy went missing.

While the search was on for the dog, volunteers found her sibling, named Fluffy, “cowering in a patch of overgrown weeds”.

Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only for the puppy to later go missing

The little animal was treated and saved but is now thought to have been stolen at the weekend, leaving the children heartbroken.
News
6 months ago

RESCUED STAFFIE SAVES TOY POM FROM DROWNING

In April, staffie Jessie saved her family’s toy pom from drowning in the pool.

Boksburg resident Byron Thanarayen and his wife Melissa were surprised when they found their dog Chucky with a wet head and dry body.

After checking security camera footage, they discovered Chucky had fallen into the pool while walking past.

Jessie, a rescue dog adopted four years before, ran to the edge of the pool and finally managed to pull Chucky out using her teeth.

WATCH | Rescued Staffie saves Toy Pom from drowning in Boksburg pool

Jessie eventually managed to pull the flailing Toy Pom out of the water by using her teeth.
News
8 months ago
