South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Singapore to halt ticket sales for quarantine-free travel lanes

22 December 2021 - 06:39 By TIMESLIVE
Residents wait in line to receive free Covid-19 at-home test kits with groceries at a food distribution site in Chelsea, Massachusetts, US, on Tuesday December 21 2021. The Omicron variant has swiftly overtaken Delta as the dominant form of the coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Residents wait in line to receive free Covid-19 at-home test kits with groceries at a food distribution site in Chelsea, Massachusetts, US, on Tuesday December 21 2021. The Omicron variant has swiftly overtaken Delta as the dominant form of the coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Image: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg

December 22 – 07:07

I am vaccinated against Covid-19, how likely am I to recover if I'm infected?

People who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a greater chance of recovering should they contract the coronavirus, says the health department.

On Tuesday the department urged unvaccinated South Africans to get jabbed to ensure their protection and those around them during the festive season. It said vaccination reduces severe illness and chances of hospitalisation. 

“Evidence to date shows those who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to die from Covid-19 if they contract the virus, especially those over 50. By vaccinating you increase your chance of recovering by 99%, guaranteed,” it said.

December 22 – 06:40

Singapore to halt ticket sales for quarantine-free travel lanes

Singapore will freeze ticket sales for flights and bus trips under its vaccinated travel lanes for entry from Thursday to January 20 as it tries to stem the importation of the Omicron variant that is tearing around the globe. 

The move applies to all 24 countries with which Singapore has agreements for quarantine-free air travel, as well as overland bus services with Malaysia, the government said on  Wednesday. People who already have tickets will be able to travel.

Singapore will also temporarily reduce quotas and ticket sales for travel after January 20, the ministry of health said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 15,424 new Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 live updates.
News
1 day ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 8,515 new Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 live updates.
News
1 day ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA could soon drop quarantining Covid-19 contacts

Coronavirus live updates
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  2. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  3. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  4. ‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA South Africa
  5. From investigating the ANC to building RDP houses in Sandton: 5 fire quotes ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating