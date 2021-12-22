COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Singapore to halt ticket sales for quarantine-free travel lanes
December 22 – 07:07
I am vaccinated against Covid-19, how likely am I to recover if I'm infected?
People who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a greater chance of recovering should they contract the coronavirus, says the health department.
On Tuesday the department urged unvaccinated South Africans to get jabbed to ensure their protection and those around them during the festive season. It said vaccination reduces severe illness and chances of hospitalisation.
“Evidence to date shows those who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to die from Covid-19 if they contract the virus, especially those over 50. By vaccinating you increase your chance of recovering by 99%, guaranteed,” it said.
December 22 – 06:40
Singapore to halt ticket sales for quarantine-free travel lanes
Singapore will freeze ticket sales for flights and bus trips under its vaccinated travel lanes for entry from Thursday to January 20 as it tries to stem the importation of the Omicron variant that is tearing around the globe.
The move applies to all 24 countries with which Singapore has agreements for quarantine-free air travel, as well as overland bus services with Malaysia, the government said on Wednesday. People who already have tickets will be able to travel.
Singapore will also temporarily reduce quotas and ticket sales for travel after January 20, the ministry of health said.
