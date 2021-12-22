South Africa

Fire at Kloofsig substation affecting electricity in parts of Centurion

22 December 2021 - 09:33
The city says the fire at Kloofsig substation is affecting electricity in some parts of Centurion.
Image: Supplied

The City of Tshwane says it is on site assessing the damage after a fire broke out late on Tuesday night at Kloofsig substation.

The city said this has affected electricity in some parts of Centurion.

“Emergency teams responded to the fire and contained it. Teams are on site assessing the damage,” it said.

Further information will be provided once a full assessment has been conducted.

Six Tshwane suburbs were without power for more than five days after the Mooikloof substation caught alight in late November.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Roof repairs at burnt Tshwane substation 'to be completed on Thursday'

The city of Tshwane said on Wednesday that 80% of “Roof C” repairs at the burnt Mooikloof substation had been completed, and earthing of the ...
News
1 week ago

Tshwane 'making progress' on repairs to burnt substation

Significant progress has been made in the past 24 hours on repairs to the Mooikloof substation which was damaged by fire last Tuesday, says the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Six Tshwane suburbs face up to 9 days without power after substation fire

The City of Tshwane estimates its teams will need up to nine days to restore electricity supply to suburbs affected by a fire at the Mooikloof ...
News
2 weeks ago
