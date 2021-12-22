Five hilarious TV moemishes that had social media in stitches this year
Mzansi remains undefeated when it comes to hilarious moments and TV mess-ups.
This year South Africans were in stitches when gogos, news readers, “looters”, premiers and even ministers were caught on camera having seriously awks moments.
Here are five times that had us howling at the TV set:
‘JESSICA, WE ARE LIVE’
Social media users cringed in unison in June when a video of an awkward moment between two presenters went viral on social media.
In the video NBC Namibia News presenter Elmarie Kapunda can be heard speaking about a boxing match before turning to sports presenter Jessica Kaimu.
Kaimu interrupts her, saying: “No. We are not going to do that. You’re just going to greet me and say ‘take it away’.”
There was an awkward pause before Kaimu is told they are “live”.
The two then stare in silence until the broadcast is cut.
THE ‘DISAPPEARING’ GOGO
The looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July was traumatic, but also gave us several light moments.
In one, an edited report on SABC News had social media users perplexed over a woman “fading away” in the background.
“Where does the gogo at the back disappear to?” asked one user.
ALLEGED LOOTER WHOSE CAR WAS SMALLER THAN HIS AMBITION
One alleged looter also made international headlines when he was caught live on camera trying to load a big-screen TV set into his car.
The problem: the TV set is way bigger than the door, back seat and boot.
PREMIER GIVES LOOTER A HIDING
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala sparked debate when he took matters into his own hands and tried to discipline an alleged looter live on air.
In a broadcast on Newzroom Afrika, Zikalala is seen grabbing the young man and beating him twice on his back before he runs away. A man thought to be the premier’s security guard tried to grab the young man but he escaped.
The office of the premier issued a statement saying the looter was attempting to make off with goods stolen from a nearby warehouse. Zikalala apologised for his conduct.
‘OH NO’. LOAD-SHEDDING
Load-shedding also gave us some hilarious slip-ups, leaving social development minister Lindiwe Zulu in the dark during a live TV interview in June.
Zulu was speaking to SABC’s The Watchdog when the power went out. In the dark, she could be heard exclaiming “oh no”.
