Five hilarious TV moemishes that had social media in stitches this year

‘JESSICA, WE ARE LIVE’

Social media users cringed in unison in June when a video of an awkward moment between two presenters went viral on social media.

In the video NBC Namibia News presenter Elmarie Kapunda can be heard speaking about a boxing match before turning to sports presenter Jessica Kaimu.

Kaimu interrupts her, saying: “No. We are not going to do that. You’re just going to greet me and say ‘take it away’.”

There was an awkward pause before Kaimu is told they are “live”.

The two then stare in silence until the broadcast is cut.