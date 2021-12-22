South Africa

Five hilarious TV moemishes that had social media in stitches this year

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 December 2021 - 08:30
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu was shocked when the lights went out during a TV interview.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu was shocked when the lights went out during a TV interview.
Image: Linda Mthombeni

Mzansi remains undefeated when it comes to hilarious moments and TV mess-ups.

This year South Africans were in stitches when gogos, news readers, “looters”, premiers and even ministers were caught on camera having seriously awks moments.

Here are five times that had us howling at the TV set:

‘JESSICA, WE ARE LIVE’

Social media users cringed in unison in June when a video of an awkward moment between two presenters went viral on social media.

In the video NBC Namibia News presenter Elmarie Kapunda can be heard speaking about a boxing match before turning to sports presenter Jessica Kaimu.

Kaimu interrupts her, saying: “No. We are not going to do that. You’re just going to greet me and say ‘take it away’.”

There was an awkward pause before Kaimu is told they are “live”.

The two then stare in silence until the broadcast is cut.

WATCH | 'Jessica, we are live' — awkward live TV moemish has the streets in a mess

Kaimu interrupted the host, saying: "No. We are not going to do that. You’re just going to greet me and say 'take it away'."
News
6 months ago

THE ‘DISAPPEARING’ GOGO

The looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July was traumatic, but also gave us several light moments.

In one, an edited report on SABC News had social media users perplexed over a woman “fading away” in the background.

“Where does the gogo at the back disappear to?” asked one user.

'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches

There's a simple explanation but the internet was still having a field day.
News
5 months ago

ALLEGED LOOTER WHOSE CAR WAS SMALLER THAN HIS AMBITION

One alleged looter also made international headlines when he was caught live on camera trying to load a big-screen TV set into his car.

The problem: the TV set is way bigger than the door, back seat and boot.

WATCH | ‘Worst looter ever!’ - SA man gets global fame for trying to fit a massive TV in his packed car

A looter trying to fit a 58-inch flat-screen into his small car has gone viral overseas.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

PREMIER GIVES LOOTER A HIDING

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala sparked debate when he took matters into his own hands and tried to discipline an alleged looter live on air.

In a broadcast on Newzroom Afrika, Zikalala is seen grabbing the young man and beating him twice on his back before he runs away. A man thought to be the premier’s security guard tried to grab the young man but he escaped.

The office of the premier issued a statement saying the looter was attempting to make off with goods stolen from a nearby warehouse. Zikalala apologised for his conduct.

'His leadership qualities were tested and he failed': Mzansi weighs in on Zikalala assault

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said Zikalala must be held accountable for mob justice and vigilantism.
News
5 months ago

‘OH NO’. LOAD-SHEDDING

Load-shedding also gave us some hilarious slip-ups, leaving social development minister Lindiwe Zulu in the dark during a live TV interview in June. 

Zulu was speaking to SABCs The Watchdog when the power went out. In the dark, she could be heard exclaiming “oh no”.

WATCH | Awks! Load-shedding sabotages Lindiwe Zulu's live interview

"It sounded like she was at the climax of her speech and Eskom be like 'not today sweets, not today'," joked one Twitter user.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  2. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  3. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  4. ‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA South Africa
  5. From investigating the ANC to building RDP houses in Sandton: 5 fire quotes ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating