South Africa

Multiple-fatality crashes have increased this festive season: Mbalula

22 December 2021 - 10:48
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has released preliminary stats on fatalities on SA roads since the start of the festive season. File photo.
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has released preliminary stats on fatalities on SA roads since the start of the festive season. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Department of transport

The latest festive season fatality statistics paint a grim picture, with a 142% spike in crashes with multiple fatalities. There have been 17 this year, compared with seven over the same period in 2020.

The number of fatalities from major crashes also increased from 34 last year to 111 this year, said transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who released provisional statistics at the R80 Soshanguve highway in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“Year-on-year, the number of fatalities has marginally declined by 3.1%, from 848 in 2020 to 822 this year. [However] we are seriously concerned about the high number of major crashes, where five or more people perish in a single incident.”

He said “human factor” still remains the main reason for most of the incidents.

People who died on the roads this year were: passengers (35%), pedestrians (34%), drivers (26%), motorcyclists (1%) and bicycle riders (1%), he said.

“The vehicle types that [contributed mostly] to fatal crashes were minibuses, light delivery vehicles and trucks.”

Eight ‘burnt beyond recognition’ in fiery N1 crash outside Beaufort West

Eight people died on Monday morning after two vehicles collided and burst into flames on the N1 outside Beaufort West.
News
1 day ago

Most fatal crashes happen during the early hours of the morning and in the early evening, and a majority of crashes occur between Friday and Sunday.

Mbalula said the statistics show fatalities increased in five provinces, with the exception of the Free State, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest decline (30.7%) in fatalities, from 127 in 2021 to 88 so far this year.

The other provinces recorded the following reductions:

  • the Free State recorded an 8.3% decline in fatalities, from 60 in 2020 to 55;
  • Limpopo had a 16.8% decrease, from 107 in 2020 to 89; and
  • KwaZulu-Natal recorded a 24.3% decrease in fatalities, from 173 in 2020 to 131.

The highest increases have been in the following provinces:

  • the Northern Cape recorded an increase of 60%, from 20 fatalities in 2020 to 32;
  • the Western Cape had an increase of 49.3%, from 71 fatalities in 2020 to 106;
  • Mpumalanga recorded an increase of 26.4%, from 87 in 2020 to 110;
  • the North West saw an increase of 10.9%, from 55 in 2020 to 61; and
  • Gauteng recorded an increase of 1.4%, from 148 in 2020 to 150.

Car crash creates ‘devastating’ emotional scars for KZN company

A tragic accident in which two colleagues were killed, one seriously injured and five hurt and traumatised has left the 14-member team behind ...
News
22 hours ago

“Despite these grim statistics, it is important to note that thousands of road users continue to respect the law and obey the rules of the road. This is a responsibility we must all take seriously to make a difference and ensure that our roads are safe to travel on.

“We have also begun to see increasing numbers of travellers on our roads. This also results in a high number of traffic violations, particularly those associated with drunk driving, speeding, and reckless and negligent driving,” he said.

During the first half of the festive season campaign, 710,970 vehicles were stopped and checked, with the intention of removing unroadworthy vehicles from roads.

A total of 1,561 vehicles were discontinued, 1,820 impounded and 2,639 drivers were arrested for offences ranging from drunk driving to excessive speeding and operating vehicles without a driver's licence, he added.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Three killed in N3 horror crash

Three people died in a crash between a truck and a car on the N3 on Wednesday morning.
News
3 hours ago

'Our efforts to turn around Prasa will not take 30 years': Mbalula dismisses crisis reports

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says significant progress has been made to address institutional and operational challenges.
News
1 day ago

More than 2,000 cars an hour expected on N3 as holidaymakers rush to coast

The N3 Toll Concession recommends motorists plan their routes prior to departing on holiday and stay informed of road and traffic conditions.
News
1 day ago

Four people die in Limpopo crash

Four people have been killed while one escaped with serious injuries in a head-on collision on the R101 near Mookgophong in Limpopo on Sunday night.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  2. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  3. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  4. ‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA South Africa
  5. From investigating the ANC to building RDP houses in Sandton: 5 fire quotes ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique