Multiple-fatality crashes have increased this festive season: Mbalula

The latest festive season fatality statistics paint a grim picture, with a 142% spike in crashes with multiple fatalities. There have been 17 this year, compared with seven over the same period in 2020.

The number of fatalities from major crashes also increased from 34 last year to 111 this year, said transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who released provisional statistics at the R80 Soshanguve highway in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“Year-on-year, the number of fatalities has marginally declined by 3.1%, from 848 in 2020 to 822 this year. [However] we are seriously concerned about the high number of major crashes, where five or more people perish in a single incident.”

He said “human factor” still remains the main reason for most of the incidents.

People who died on the roads this year were: passengers (35%), pedestrians (34%), drivers (26%), motorcyclists (1%) and bicycle riders (1%), he said.

“The vehicle types that [contributed mostly] to fatal crashes were minibuses, light delivery vehicles and trucks.”