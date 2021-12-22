South Africa

‘No curfew on New Year’s Eve’ — Users take to social media streets in lockdown protest

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 December 2021 - 07:25
The curfew restrictions make it illegal to be out after midnight. File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ROGER SEDRES

Thousands of social media users have flooded Twitter to protest lockdown restrictions, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease the curfew for New Year’s Eve.

SA is on lockdown alert level 1, which means the curfew is from midnight to 4am.

No more than 750 people may gather indoors and no more than 2,000 people may gather outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

No night vigils are allowed.

However, many are planning  overnight church meetings to welcome in the new year and would be breaking lockdown rules if they do so.

As a discussion on New Year’s Eve plans turned to protest, the hashtag #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve topped the Twitter trends list.

Users said the restrictions unfairly discriminated against churches and religious gatherings, and called for Ramaphosa to give the nation a “New Year’s Eve pass”.

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

TimesLIVE

