Cape Town’s ‘hospital of hope’ provided relief during Covid-19 crisis

Turning Cape Town’s largest conference venue, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), into a Covid-19 field hospital slashed the stays of those treated for the disease in other city hospitals by half, a new study has revealed.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) research, carried out during the first wave of the pandemic last year, also found that Covid-19 patients who were recently diagnosed with diabetes and those with uncontrolled diabetes were likely to experience Covid-19 complications and mortality.

Researchers say these findings could explain the increased susceptibility of the Cape Town population to Covid-19 complications and mortality.

Even though hypertension has previously been identified as a comorbidity that caused Covid-19 complications, this study found no evidence to support that link.

Not only did the admission of patients to the continent’s largest field hospital, dubbed “the Hospital of Hope”, reduce the predicted duration of hospital stay by 50%, reducing pressure at other acute-care hospitals in the region, but its medics also put the brakes on antimicrobial resistance by stopping antibiotic treatment from its newly admitted Covid-19 patients who were given this treatment at other hospitals.

About 25% of patients received empiric antibiotics at treating hospitals, which raised concerns about a high risk to antimicrobial resistance.