COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Japan rules out changes to curbs despite Omicron

December 23 2021 – 08:09

Cape Town’s ‘hospital of hope’ provided relief during Covid-19 crisis

Turning Cape Town’s largest conference venue, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), into a Covid-19 field hospital slashed the stays of those treated for the disease in other city hospitals by half, a new study has revealed.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) research, carried out during the first wave of the pandemic last year, also found that Covid-19 patients who were recently diagnosed with diabetes and those with uncontrolled diabetes were likely to experience Covid-19 complications and mortality.

Researchers say these findings could explain the increased susceptibility of the Cape Town population to Covid-19 complications and mortality.