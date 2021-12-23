COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Japan rules out changes to curbs despite Omicron
December 23 2021 – 08:09
Cape Town’s ‘hospital of hope’ provided relief during Covid-19 crisis
Turning Cape Town’s largest conference venue, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), into a Covid-19 field hospital slashed the stays of those treated for the disease in other city hospitals by half, a new study has revealed.
The University of Cape Town (UCT) research, carried out during the first wave of the pandemic last year, also found that Covid-19 patients who were recently diagnosed with diabetes and those with uncontrolled diabetes were likely to experience Covid-19 complications and mortality.
Researchers say these findings could explain the increased susceptibility of the Cape Town population to Covid-19 complications and mortality.
December 23 2021 – 07:44
Is ‘long Covid’ contagious?
While many have developed persistent Covid-19 symptoms long after recovering from the virus, a condition known as “long Covid”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is not contagious.
Long Covid is generally diagnosed in cases where symptoms remain about four weeks after recovery or after a negative test.
While doctors advise continuing following health and safety protocols implemented during the pandemic, the WHO said it cannot be passed on to others.
December 23 2021 – 07:16
Japan rules out changes to Covid-19 curbs despite Omicron
Japan's government is not considering an immediate change to current Covid-19 restrictions, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant was discovered in the country. – Reuters
