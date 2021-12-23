Free State man accused of killing girlfriend who dropped rape case against him

A Free State woman who withdrew a rape case against her boyfriend is now dead, allegedly at his hands.

Mduduzi Samuel Mbatha, 30, appeared before the Villiers magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Josephine Rani, said members of the community alerted police to a woman lying in the street at about 6am on Sunday.

“The police attended to the complaint and found a female lying in the street. She was later declared dead by emergency medical services,” said Rani.