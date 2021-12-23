Len Cloete awake, strong enough to start rehab after shooting: investigator

Len Cloete, who was shot in the head by a police officer after an altercation at a lodge in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, is awake and strong enough to start his rehabilitation, a private investigation company said on Thursday.

Investigator Luke Enslin from Mike Bolhuis's Specialised Security Services said Cloete has regained consciousness after spending several weeks in hospital.

Cloete underwent operations on his brain and skull and was kept in a coma for several weeks.

“He is strong enough and will now undergo the process of rehabilitation.

“He is awake, can open and close his eyes and has been taken off sedation,” Enslin said.