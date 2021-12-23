Limpopo businessman identified as reckless driver of Range Rover on Moloto Road

The driver of a red Range Rover who was seen in a viral social media video “surfing” on the roof of the vehicle has been arrested, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

Investigators from the corporation’s national anti-corruption unit identified the driver as a businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo.

“He was arrested and taken to the Kameeldrift police station in Gauteng where he was charged with reckless driving,” the agency said.

A video of the reckless driver emerged on social media on December 17. It showed a man standing and leaning out of the window of the moving vehicle along the R573 Moloto Road. The vehicle is seen veering across the road as the driver steers erratically, at one stage moving into the opposite lane in the face of an oncoming truck.

“Investigations are continuing and the man is expected to appear in court soon,” said the RTMC.