Limpopo businessman identified as reckless driver of Range Rover on Moloto Road

23 December 2021 - 08:03
Investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s national anti-corruption unit identified the driver as a businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo.
The driver of a red Range Rover who was seen in a viral social media video “surfing” on the roof of the vehicle has been arrested, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

Investigators from the corporation’s national anti-corruption unit identified the driver as a businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo.

“He was arrested and taken to the Kameeldrift police station in Gauteng where he was charged with reckless driving,” the agency said.

A video of the reckless driver emerged on social media on December 17. It showed a man standing and leaning out of the window of the moving vehicle along the R573 Moloto Road. The vehicle is seen veering across the road as the driver steers erratically, at one stage moving into the opposite lane in the face of an oncoming truck.

“Investigations are continuing and the man is expected to appear in court soon,” said the RTMC.

Law enforcement officers are working hard to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads this festive season and 2,639 drivers have been arrested since December 1 for various offences, the RTMC said.

“Members of the public are urged to work with the police to ensure that reckless drivers, speedsters and drunk drivers are identified and face the full might of the law.”

