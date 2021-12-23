South Africa

LISTEN | SA’s scientific contributions to curb HIV/Aids

Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim gives a recollection of SA’s scientific milestones in four decades working to fight the HIV virus

23 December 2021
About 7.8-million people are living with HIV in SA, making the country the epicentre of the virus. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

It has become apparent HIV/Aids is no longer as threatening as it was 40 years ago when the world was introduced to the human immunodeficiency virus.

Perhaps this can be attributed to the work of scientists and the discoveries, innovations, treatment and research about HIV/Aids over the years.

Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim, director at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA (Caprisa), speaks to TimesLIVE about SA scientists’ efforts to curb HIV/Aids. 

Listen:

Misconceptions, stigma and misinformation have been widespread. Initially, there were myths including that the virus was a “gay disease”.

There continues to be discrimination against people living with HIV.

