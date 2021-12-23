Nine people die in two road accidents in Western and Northern Cape

Nine people died in two road accidents on the N1 on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the accidents happened on the N1 near Beaufort West and Three Sisters during the early hours of the morning. Police have opened two culpable homicide dockets.

“On Thursday, at about 00.50am, police attended a scene outside Beaufort West where two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum minibus with three occupants and a Toyota Corolla with seven occupants, collided head-on.

“One person, believed to be the driver of the minibus, sustained multiple injuries. He was declared dead by paramedics on scene.”