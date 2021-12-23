South Africa

Nine people die in two road accidents in Western and Northern Cape

23 December 2021 - 15:14
Nine people died in two road accidents on the N1 on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Bunyarit Suwansantawee

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the accidents happened on the N1 near Beaufort West and Three Sisters during the early hours of the morning. Police have opened two culpable homicide dockets.

“On Thursday, at about 00.50am, police attended a scene outside Beaufort West where two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum minibus with three occupants and a Toyota Corolla with seven occupants, collided head-on.

“One person, believed to be the driver of the minibus, sustained multiple injuries. He was declared dead by paramedics on scene.”

“Five occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and were declared deceased. Two other occupants sustained multiple injuries and were transported to a hospital in George for medical care."

Spies said Murraysburg police attended to another accident near Three Sisters at about 4am. Three people, two men and a woman, were declared dead.

“Information gathered indicates that two vehicles, a Hyundai i10 and a delivery truck, collided head-on. The three occupants sustained multiple injuries.

“They were declared deceased by medical personnel on scene. The truck driver was unharmed. Circumstances surrounding both accidents are under police investigation.”

TimesLIVE

