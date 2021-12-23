South Africa

Paramedics save the day as geese rescued from vacant pool

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
23 December 2021 - 10:49
Nine goslings were 'trapped' in an unused swimming pool in Lonehill, Fourways.
Image: supplied

Emer-G-Med paramedics were called out for an unusual emergency on Wednesday.

Nine goslings were “trapped” in an unused swimming pool in Lonehill, Fourways.

An Egyptian goose and gander were frantically trying to get their offspring out of the pool.

“After some careful negotiations we are happy to report the family were sent off safely on their way,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

TimesLIVE

