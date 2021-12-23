South Africa

POLL | What is your Christmas gift tradition?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
23 December 2021 - 12:01
What are you expecting under the Christmas tree?
Image: 123RF/Roman Kosolapov

Christmas Day is just a few sleeps away, and families around the country are getting ready to gather and open presents under the tree.

Christmas gift traditions are as varied as Christmas lunch plans, with everything from lavish gift ceremonies to keeping it bare under the tree.

Some larger families, or those who are just budget-conscious, have secret Santas, while others live and die by the tradition of finding Christmas clothes under the tree. 

Second-hand and vintage gifting has grown in popularity over the year, with the Guardian speculating that this season may be the year it becomes more mainstream.

It drew up some etiquette for second-hand gifting, including telling the person it is second hand, staying on message, keeping it to children's gifts, making sure it is in working order, pairing the gift with a classy add-on, and making sure the presentation is on point.

Others believe Christmas is just a capitalism trap and refuse to buy gifts for loved ones.

Trevor Noah weighed in on the topic this week, joking that people should buy others gifts they can use later on in life.

“Buy children functional things. I buy babies bitcoin. Yeah, you can thank me in 20 years.”

