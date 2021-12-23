South Africa

Tourism minister Sisulu optimistic sector will bounce back as travel bans are lifted

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
23 December 2021 - 19:32
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is optimistic that the sector will bounce back as countries remove travel bans to and from SA. File image
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is optimistic that the sector will bounce back as countries remove travel bans to and from SA. File image
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is optimistic that the sector will bounce back and as travel restrictions are lifted.

Speaking on Thursday after her visit to the UAE World Expo 2020 in Dubai, where she showcased SA to the rest of the world, Sisulu welcomed the announcements by the UK and Germany, among others, removing SA from their travel red lists and said tourism can only thrive when the country's borders are open.

“As countries begin to relax barriers of entry to and from SA we expect to see increased resumption of travel which, in turn, will speed up the recovery of the industry.”

Tourism is one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Sisulu assured the industry that government will do everything possible to support the sector at this time.

