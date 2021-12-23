South Africa

RECORDED | CRL Rights Commission briefs media on initiates' deaths

23 December 2021 - 10:28 By TIMESLIVE

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) is having an urgent media briefing regarding the outcomes of meetings it had this week with Eastern Cape provincial leadership, Cogta and the provincial house of traditional leaders.

The meetings were to address the deaths of about 32 initiates who have died thus far at initiation schools in that province, and those who are hospitalised.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Contralesa slams 'totally unacceptable' deaths of 27 initiates in Eastern Cape

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA says those involved in running bogus initiation schools should be charged and convicted for human ...
News
1 day ago

CRL Rights Commission kicks off hearings on unrest in Durban

Investigative hearings into recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious ...
News
4 months ago

14 boys rescued from illegal initiation school in Eastern Cape

Fourteen initiates have been rescued from an illegal initiation school and four traditional nurses and two parents were arrested for flouting ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  3. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  4. ‘We never thought a child could do this’: Family left reeling after 20-year-old ... South Africa
  5. ‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique