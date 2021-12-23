Western Cape government spends R97m in fight against land invaders
The Western Cape has spent close to R100m in its protracted fight against land invasions.
This was revealed by Tertuis Simmers, the MEC for human settlements, on Thursday.
Simmers said there had been 1,639 land invasion attempts on properties owned by the province — throughout the Western Cape — since July 2020.
“For the current 2021/22 financial year, we’ve already spent R97.2m on securing our properties and preventing these invasions,” he said.
“The recent invasion attempts at our Forest Village development in Eerste River saw 104 units vandalised. Doors, handles and windows are some of the items that would have to be replaced. The damage incurred is in excess of R588,000. Those who were due to move in early in the new year will now have to wait so much longer to live in a safer and improved environment.”
Simmers said the elderly and people “living with medically certified disabilities” bore the brunt of land invasions.
“Today I make a concerted appeal to all citizens of the Western Cape to ensure that no land invasion attempts are allowed to occur across this province,” he said.
“This activity hampers progress at the various construction sites where the Western Cape department of human settlements is attempting to radically improve and change the living conditions of the many law-abiding citizens that are waiting patiently on a housing opportunity.
“As we embark on the holiday season, the construction sector, along with many others, are taking a well-deserved break for the next few weeks. Regrettably, those with criminal intent regard this as an opportunity to either invade land or our units that are currently under construction.
“It is important to point out that when land that is earmarked for housing development is invaded, the estimated delays due to the hampering of the process to deliver housing opportunities can range from a period of three months to five years — or even longer in extreme instances.”
He said land invasions are followed by protracted court proceedings. “That of course then has financial implications on what is an already strained budget committed to creating housing opportunity and restoring the dignity of residents.”
Simmers urged residents not to participate in “this thuggery” and report the perpetrators. He said his department had “appointed tactical teams moving from site to site and also increased visibility”.
