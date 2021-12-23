You asked, we responded: Seven burning Covid-19 questions answered
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a wave of safety concerns, including how the coronavirus spreads.
Governments globally have addressed safety concerns and responded to questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.
The SA government administers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines to all eligible citizens over the age of 12 years.
Here are seven of the most burning questions you asked in 2021, and should help as we navigate the pandemic in 2022:
How can I encourage my colleagues to get vaccinated?
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises employees to encourage those who are vaccine-hesitant to get jabbed for their protection and those around them.
“Allow time for vaccine confidence to grow. Employees who are hesitant at first may become more confident after seeing co-workers get vaccinated,” said the CDC.
Can your employer force you to take the vaccine?
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi said employers should find a reasonable resolution that accommodates all parties when employees refuse vaccination on medical or constitutional grounds.
“What is critical is that we need to balance the needs and take into account the dictates of collective bargaining and the need to keep employees healthy and businesses running. The Labour Relations Act emphasises the primacy of collective agreements.”
He later said the National Economic Development and Labour Council has recommended mandatory vaccinations at workplaces where a risk assessment shows a need.
Is it necessary to return to the same vaccination site for a second jab?
The Gauteng health department said residents can get their second jab at any vaccination site in the province.
“Get your second dose to be fully vaccinated. You can get your second jab at any vaccination site in Gauteng. You do not need to return to the site where you received your first dose,” said the department.
How is my personal information stored on the EVDS?
Personal information of all vaccinated individuals is stored safely on the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).
“Through the system, government can ensure enough vaccines are available on a particular vaccination day. The information is also used to communicate with you about the vaccination programme when necessary. All EVDS data is securely stored and the system is compliant with all applicable legislation,” said government.
Is the vaccine safe for pregnant women and women who plan to fall pregnant?
The Pfizer and J&J vaccines administered in SA are safe for women who are either pregnant or planning to fall pregnant in future. Healthcare workers are encouraged to discuss the benefits of vaccination for pregnant women.
“These discussions should include the increased risk, albeit small, of severe disease in pregnant women when compared to non-pregnant women, reassurance about the growing evidence supporting the safety of vaccines in pregnant and breastfeeding women, the strong immune response following vaccination, the benefits of immune transfer to the baby and ongoing safety monitoring of vaccine use in pregnancy,” it said.
How can I minimise my chances of getting infected with Covid-19 at social gatherings?
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases recommends sticking to non-pharmaceutical safety measures to minimise the risk of infection.
These include hand washing or sanitising, keeping a social distance of more than 1.5m at all times, gathering outdoors or in well-ventilated areas, wearing your face mask at all times and avoiding kissing, hugging and touching each other.
Will I get a shopping voucher if I get vaccinated?
In an effort to boost vaccine uptake, the Department of Health is incentivising vaccination for people aged 50 and above. It introduced R100 shopping vouchers redeemable within 30 says at Shoprite stores. The voucher was later doubled to R200.
