You asked, we responded: Seven burning Covid-19 questions answered

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a wave of safety concerns, including how the coronavirus spreads.

Governments globally have addressed safety concerns and responded to questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The SA government administers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines to all eligible citizens over the age of 12 years.

Here are seven of the most burning questions you asked in 2021, and should help as we navigate the pandemic in 2022:

How can I encourage my colleagues to get vaccinated?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises employees to encourage those who are vaccine-hesitant to get jabbed for their protection and those around them.

“Allow time for vaccine confidence to grow. Employees who are hesitant at first may become more confident after seeing co-workers get vaccinated,” said the CDC.

Can your employer force you to take the vaccine?

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi said employers should find a reasonable resolution that accommodates all parties when employees refuse vaccination on medical or constitutional grounds.

“What is critical is that we need to balance the needs and take into account the dictates of collective bargaining and the need to keep employees healthy and businesses running. The Labour Relations Act emphasises the primacy of collective agreements.”

He later said the National Economic Development and Labour Council has recommended mandatory vaccinations at workplaces where a risk assessment shows a need.

Is it necessary to return to the same vaccination site for a second jab?

The Gauteng health department said residents can get their second jab at any vaccination site in the province.

“Get your second dose to be fully vaccinated. You can get your second jab at any vaccination site in Gauteng. You do not need to return to the site where you received your first dose,” said the department.