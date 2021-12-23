Zuma dominates social media for yet another year

“The #Unrest was weird from the beginning. Though we understood the #looting, we didn’t understand the obliteration, and we most certainly did not understand why the targets included manufacturing houses, ports and factories. The Molotov cocktails were landing on the roofs but they were a little too well timed and aligned, and though something was off, we ran with it.

“We let the chaos envelop us and we crashed through a gushing volume of news and social media that seemed implausible and tore provinces to the ground.

“We stopped holding our breath for a minute when the army arrived. But we breathed in when something so much bigger arrived.

“Enter the key to each SA success story — #ubuntu. The realisation that looting would bring only more poverty, and that a feast today meant a famine tomorrow, #SARose and fought back.”

#Ramaphosa and #Insurrection then started to trend when President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on unrest.

“Ordinary South Africans were going through a transformation though. We learnt, very quickly, how to barricade and protect ourselves and our neighbours. Shoprite turned #CanolaOil into a very effective anti-looter mechanism. We also learnt that people can forward unverified voice notes and misinformation faster than you can bankrupt SAA. We watched people die,” Khoury said.