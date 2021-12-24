Covid-19 contact tracing halted, health department announces

The health department has said all Covid-19 contact tracing should be halted with immediate effect, except in “congregational settings and cluster outbreak situations” or self-contained settings.

It said containment strategies “are no longer appropriate” and “mitigation is the only viable strategy”.

This is according to an updated memorandum issued by the department and dated December 23.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale confirmed to TimesLIVE that the circular, which was being shared on social media, was legitimate.

The department said all contacts must not be tested unless they develop symptoms.

“All contacts must continue with their normal duties with heightened monitoring (daily temperature testing and symptom screening) of any early signs. If they develop symptoms they should be tested and managed according to the severity of the symptoms.”

According to the department, quarantine for both vaccinated and unvaccinated contacts should be stopped.