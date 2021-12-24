South Africa

Donations pour in for puppy that nearly lost its life in accident — Here’s how you can help

24 December 2021 - 08:00
The Sushi and Panda foundation has appealed to the public to donate towards Love's medical expenses.
Image: The Sushi and Panda foundation/ Instagram

The Sushi and Panda Foundation is calling on all dog lovers to donate towards the medical bills of their rescued puppy, Love, who had two bones broken and torn ligaments and tendons after being hit by a car.

The accident happened in Touws River in the Western Cape. Love has since been taken to Johannesburg for consultations with vet specialists.

The foundation has expressed concern over her mounting medical bills and is calling on the public to chip in.

“Next step is to try to save her leg. She needs a plate put in and ligament reconstruction. We are taking her to Johannesburg this weekend to see top specialists and to give her the best chance at saving her leg.

“Her vet bill has been rising over the past two weeks and we still have a long road ahead of us. We also have the specialist bills to pay, surgery and her transport costs to get her to Johannesburg,” the foundation said a week ago.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES THAT MAY DISTURB SENSITIVE READERS

On Thursday, the foundation said Love has made progress after getting treatment.

Love’s next check-up is on Friday. 

“She will need to go for check-ups every few days and bandage changes. We will take it one step at a time. We are hoping we can do the physio she needs to make a full recovery. She has been for two check-ups and bandage changes with Dr Nel and he is happy with how her wound and leg are healing,” said the foundation. 

