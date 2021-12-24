Mzansi weighs in on Mboweni’s ‘Christmas Grandpa’ look

Christmas Day is one sleep away and Tito Mboweni is getting into the mood.

The former finance minister had social media doing a double-take on Thursday when he posted a snap of himself sporting a Father Christmas beard.

Before you get him a red suit and send reindeers to Magoebaskloof, please note he would prefer to be called “Christmas Grandpa”.

“The Christmas Grandpa look. Merry Christmas,” he wished fans.

Naturally the streets were red hot with reactions, with some mocking and others digging the look.