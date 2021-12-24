Mzansi weighs in on Mboweni’s ‘Christmas Grandpa’ look
Christmas Day is one sleep away and Tito Mboweni is getting into the mood.
The former finance minister had social media doing a double-take on Thursday when he posted a snap of himself sporting a Father Christmas beard.
Before you get him a red suit and send reindeers to Magoebaskloof, please note he would prefer to be called “Christmas Grandpa”.
“The Christmas Grandpa look. Merry Christmas,” he wished fans.
Naturally the streets were red hot with reactions, with some mocking and others digging the look.
Give us a boxing match for Christmas— Andile Radebe (@ItsRadebe) December 23, 2021
You can fight the Tiger pic.twitter.com/UWJK6nHp2x
You are one of my favourate person on Twitter sir. You always crack me up. Merry Xmas to you too pic.twitter.com/k51u0dRvch— Mr Nice Guy(Ubuntu) ⚕️🇿🇦 (@MrNiceGuy012345) December 23, 2021
Mara please change those curtains, that Christmas will looks dull like 1991. You can't be stingy with your money like that. You can get bright and cheap ones in Joburg around Small pic.twitter.com/51KImc97E1— Ghost man Giv' (@GivenTshediso) December 23, 2021
You got an Uncle in the furniture business... pic.twitter.com/ysVNtwghkh— Kgotlello (@Bafanakgotlello) December 23, 2021
Lucky star salad, chicken soup/stew and rice. 🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️— Afrikamyhome (@mutaladzi) December 23, 2021
Bao batla Joshua Door Bra Tito pic.twitter.com/ugW3esYaud— Nathan of house Targaryen🔥🐲 (@NathanMontez) December 23, 2021
