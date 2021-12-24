South Africa

Rhino horn disguised as chocolates grounded at OR Tambo airport

24 December 2021 - 11:34
The Hawks intercepted a consignment of rhino horn en route to China and disguised as chocolates.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks swooped on a rhino horn consignment destined for China at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The consignment of horns was disguised as chocolates.

Spokesperson for the directorate, Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said a 46-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday. The man will face charges related to contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

“This follows information received from the cargo section at the airport on December 23 about a parcel destined for Shandong province in China,” said Nkwalase.

“The parcel was allegedly declared as Ferrero and Cadbury chocolates. A thorough investigation by the Hawks led to the arrest of the suspect and an undisclosed amount of money was found hidden under the driver seat of his vehicle.”

TimesLIVE

