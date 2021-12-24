SA could turn into an authoritarian state: Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged South Africans to safeguard democracy, warning that SA could turn into an authoritarian state.

Makgoba used his Christmas midnight mass sermon in St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Friday to call out manipulative “politicians and profiteers” hell-bent on enriching themselves at the expense of society.

In the no-holds-barred sermon, Makgoba said an Afrobarometer survey had found that there had been a “dramatic decline of trust in SA politicians in the past 10 years”.

He drew sharp parallels between biblical times and contemporary SA. Quoting from the scriptures, he said Mary and Joseph had gone to Bethlehem for a census. He said the census was a tool for the Roman authorities to determine the number of men available for conscription “so that they could ensure there was peace in the territories they controlled, the pax Romana as it was called”.

“Of course it was not the real peace that is born of justice, it was an assertion of power through bullying and war, a peace enforced militarily from the top. The other reason for the census was to bolster an economy that benefited a very few, and exploited masses of people on the margins,” said Makgoba.