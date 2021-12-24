South Africa

SA records almost 19,000 new Covid-19 cases on Christmas Eve as total infections reach nearly 3.4-million

24 December 2021 - 19:33 By TimesLIVE
The NICD reported 8,847 new Covid-19 cases on Christmas Eve, taking the total number of confirmed infections to date to 3,393,109. Stock photo.
The NICD reported 8,847 new Covid-19 cases on Christmas Eve, taking the total number of confirmed infections to date to 3,393,109. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ maridav

More than 9,100 people will spend at least some of Christmas Day in hospital undergoing treatment for Covid-19 complications, data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday showed.

There were 321 new hospital admissions in the past day, the NICD said, taking the total number of people admitted across SA to 9,129.

The NICD also reported that there were 18,847 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Christmas Eve, taking the total number of confirmed infections to date to 3,393,109.

The province with the highest number of new cases was KwaZulu-Natal (4,815), followed closely by the Western Cape (4,632) and Gauteng (3,376).

The only other province to record more than 1,000 cases in the past day was the Eastern Cape, with 2,101 confirmed infections.

The NICD also reported that according to health department data, there were 81 new Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, taking the total number of confirmed fatalities to date to 90,743.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Panyaza Lesufi tests positive for Covid-19

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has tested positive for Covid-19, his department said on Friday.
News
30 minutes ago

Mabuza urges those sceptical about Covid-19 vaccines to have a rethink

Deputy President David Mabuza used his Christmas message on Friday to encourage those still sceptical about Covid-19 vaccines and their efficacy to ...
Politics
3 hours ago

‘I couldn’t stand for even 10 seconds’: Accountant on lengthy Covid-19 struggle

“If the story of my ordeal with Covid-19 can convince at least one person to get vaccinated, it might just save a life,” says Johannesburg accountant ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  2. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  3. ‘No curfew on New Year’s Eve’ — Users take to social media streets in lockdown ... South Africa
  4. ‘We never thought a child could do this’: Family left reeling after 20-year-old ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Minister of alcohol' Bheki Cele destroys booze in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique