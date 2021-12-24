South Africa

Two arrested after Gauteng woman ‘trafficked’ by man she met on social media

24 December 2021 - 14:03
The Hawks have arrested two suspects for human trafficking after a Gauteng woman was allegedly lured to Cape Town and 'prostituted'.
Image: SIKHO NTSHOBANE

The Hawks have come to the rescue of a Gauteng woman who was allegedly trafficked by a man she met on social media.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Bonnie Nxumalo said the woman from Thembisa was allegedly lured to Cape Town under false pretences and “prostituted”. Nxumalo said the Hawks arrested two men in Cape Town on Thursday for alleged human trafficking.

“It is alleged a 22-year-old woman from Thembisa met a man on social media and started a relationship. Last month she met a supposed boyfriend who took her to Cape Town for a ‘visit’,” said Nxumalo.

“She was taken to a house in Milnerton where she was allegedly prostituted. She was locked up, drugged, assaulted and raped. The Hawks arrested a foreign national, 34, and a 23-year-old suspect yesterday morning in a house in Milnerton.”

The suspects are set to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

